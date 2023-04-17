The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC, INJ, ARB, SHIB). Overview for 17.04.2023

The BTC by Monday has dropped to 29,931 USD. The weekly growth is estimated as 5.75%.

Last week, as the catalyst for the growth of the BTC was the ETH altcoin. It was beautiful: a serious update took place in the Ethereum network, letting free the coins that had been frozen. But the market did not rush at withdrawing it, leaving the coins inside the system. Is it not an indication of trust to what the company is doing? The positive impulse dragged the BTC and other popular tokens up as well.

By now, good news have already reflected in the prices, and new impulses have not emerged yet. The pullback of US stock indices on Friday also disappointed Crypto fans seriously.

The technical picture of the BTC, meanwhile, remains positive and does not exclude reaching 34,000-35,000 USD. This, however, might take time.

The capitalisation of the crypto market by now has dropped to 1.266 trillion USD. The BTC share declined to 45.7%, and the ETH share grew to 19.8%.

INJ token grew most over week

The INJ crypto grew 65% last week and 123% last month. Now this token is number 68 on the list of the most popular cryptocurrencies.

Serious movements are noticed in the ARB

According to Lookonchain, one of the main ARB buyers on the day of listing transferred all the coins to Binance. This way 9.94 million ARB for 17 million USD total came to the exchange.

Shiba Inu increased capitalisation

The Shiba Inu meme token (SHIB) exceeded the Binance USD (BUSD) in terms of capitalisation. The total cost of Shiba Inu amounts to almost 7 billion USD, while the BUSD is falling.