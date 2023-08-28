The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC, WLD). Overview for 23.08.2023

The BTC exchange rate is stagnant on Monday, hovering around 26,020 USD. The weekly loss is estimated at 0.17%.

Nothing has changed: the flagship cryptocurrency shows no movement compared to recent days. Market activity has markedly decreased.

The support level remains at 25,250 USD, with the next one at 23,350 USD. The market lacks sufficient buyers to make a significant impact on BTC, meaning there is no potential for a rise yet.

The cryptocurrency market capitalisation stands at 1.05 trillion USD. The BTC share has declined to 48.4%, while the ETH share remains steady at 18.9%.

WLD token records a 50% loss

The Worldcoin cryptocurrency project is under the close monitoring of regulators worldwide. Its WLD token enjoys robust demand, as coins were given away in exchange for voluntary personal data disclosure. However, the risk of data breaches caused the token's value to crash by 50% shortly after its successful placement.

FTX blocks user account data

The FTX cryptocurrency exchange has blocked several user accounts due to a fraudulent attack on Kroll. The suspension is reported to be temporary.

China launches blockchain-based data exchange

China has unveiled a project for blockchain-based data exchange. This new platform aims to facilitate the trading of corporate information technology data. The project's scope includes monitoring market transactions.