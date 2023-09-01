EUR is under pressure again. Overview for 01.09.2023

The major currency pair declined on Friday. The current EURUSD exchange rate stands at 1.0840.

The US dollar is experiencing increased demand due to the cautious approach taken by major central banks regarding their September interest rate decisions.

The US dollar's strong rally and its significant fluctuations can be exhausting for investors. As market observers often note, such movements typically anticipate significant shifts in interest rates.

Today the market expects the release of US employment statistics for August. This is important, particularly since investors will be focusing on the payroll data. An increase in the indicator will be perceived as a pro-inflationary driver. All price data matters now.