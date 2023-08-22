EURUSD is stabilising. Overview for 22.08.2023

The market's most traded currency pair regained equilibrium on Tuesday. The current EURUSD exchange rate stands at 1.0910.

With the macroeconomic background neutral and the statistics calendar empty, investors are stabilising their expectations concerning the major currency pair.

According to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the volume of net short positions on the USD increased in the week leading up to 15 August. The triggering of technical signals might lead to increased pressure on the USD during the coming sessions.

There will be an influx of statistics today. The focus should be on the data regarding existing home sales in the secondary housing market in the US for July, as well as the Richmond Manufacturing Index.

The Eurozone will publish data on the balance of payments.

Overall, activity in the major currency pair might remain restrained until mid-week.