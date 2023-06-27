EUR is rising on risk interest. Overview for 27.06.2023

The market’s most traded currency pair is rising on Tuesday. The current EURUSD quote is 1.0930.

The macroeconomic calendar did not give the market any reasons for currency movements at the beginning of the week. The background was subdued, allowing investors a short pause.

Things are about to change today. This morning has already given reasons for an increase in trading activities, which will be higher during the day.

To begin with, the Chinese prime minister announced that the national economy is growing. According to him, China is on track to reach the 5% target of annual growth, and the second-quarter increase in the Chinese economy will be more marked than in the first quarter. The optimistic outlook for the Chinese economy is good support for risky assets.

And this afternoon, the market awaits a speech by the head of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde. Next up is the US with a large set of statistics, such as the durable goods orders report for May, the new home sales report for the same month, and the Conference Board CCI for June.

The issue of interest rates is put on the back burner for now.