Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 15.07.2022 (BRENT, AUDUSD, XAUUSD)

BRENT

Brent is rebounding from the resistance level. The instrument is currently moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 104.35 and then resume moving downwards to reach 88.45. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 111.75. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 116.55.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is rebounding from Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen. The instrument is currently moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.6780 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.6510. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.6855. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.6945.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

XAUUSD has fixed above the resistance level. The instrument is currently moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1715.00 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1635.00. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1785.00. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1825.00.



