Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 28.08.2023 (EURUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has secured above the Tenkan-Sen line. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a bearish trend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1.0845 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0650. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.0945, which will mean further growth to 1.1035.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is pushing off the support line. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a bearish trend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 0.5935 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.5765. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 0.6015, which will mean further growth to 0.6105.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is testing the signal lines of the Cloud. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 1.3540 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.3745. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 1.3435, which will mean a further decline to 1.3345.



