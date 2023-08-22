Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 22.08.2023 (EURUSD, XAGUSD, NZDUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has secured above the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a bearish trend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1.0935 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0745. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.0985, which will mean further growth to 1.1075.





XAGUSD, “Silver vs US Dollar”

Silver has left the boundaries of a long-term descending channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 22.90 is expected, followed by a rise to 24.35. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 22.30, which will mean a further decline to 21.35.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is correcting within a bearish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 0.5965 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.5735. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 0.6045, which will mean further growth to 0.6135.



