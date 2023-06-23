Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 23.06.2023 (GBPUSD, XAUUSD, NZDUSD)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is correcting in a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the support area at 1.2675 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.2945. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 1.2590, which will mean a further decline to 1.2495. Meanwhile, the increase could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the descending channel, securing above 1.2795.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has secured under the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1930 is expected, followed by a decline to 1875. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 1955, which will mean further growth to 1985.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD has left the borders of the bullish channel. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests sideways dynamics. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line of the Cloud at 0.6160 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6025. A signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 0.6225, which will mean a further rise to 0.6315.



