Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 05.05.2023 (USDCAD, USDJPY, AUDUSD)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD has secured under the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.3530 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.3345. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the resistance level. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 1.3615, which will mean further growth to 1.3705.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is pushing off the Tenkan-Sen line. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 134.85 is expected, followed by a decline to 130.85. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 136.55, which will mean further growth to 137.45.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is getting ready to break out the upper border of the descending channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.6690 is expected, followed by growth to 0.6875. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 0.6590, which will mean a further decline to 0.6405. Meanwhile, the growth can be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the descending channel, securing above 0.6775.



