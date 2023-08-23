Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 23.08.2023 (USDCAD, USDJPY, AUDUSD)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 1.3515 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.3685. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 1.3425, which will mean a further decline to 1.3335.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is correcting within a Triangle pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 145.45 is expected, followed by a rise to 149.05. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 143.55, which will mean a further decline to 142.65. Meanwhile, the growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Triangle pattern with the price securing above 146.85.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is testing the resistance level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 0.6460 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6235. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 0.6520, which will mean further growth to 0.6615. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the ascending channel with the price securing below 0.6390.



