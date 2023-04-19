Murrey Math Lines 19.04.2023 (USDJPY, USDCAD)

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, indicating the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has rebounded from the support line. In this situation, the price is expected to rise above 6/8 (134.37) and reach the resistance level of 7/8 (135.93). The scenario can be canceled by a downward breakout of the support level at 5/8 (132.81), which might lead to a trend reversal and falling to 4/8 (131.25).





On M15, an additional signal confirming the growth of the price will be a breakout of the upper border of the VoltyChannel indicator.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which reveals the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI is testing the resistance line. In these circumstances, a rebound from 6/8 (1.3427) is expected, followed by falling to the support at 4/8 (1.3183). The scenario can be canceled by rising above the resistance at 6/8 (1.3427). In this case, the pair may correct to 7/8 (1.3549).





On M15, after a rebound from 6/8 (1.3427), an additional signal confirming the decline will be a breakout of the lower border of VoltyChannel.



