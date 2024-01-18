Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 18.01.2024 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the support level on H4. Currently, the instrument might go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be the resistance at 1.0960. However, the quotes might drop to 1.0850 and continue the uptrend after the correction.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument might go by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The correction target could be 146.85. However, the price could rise to 149.20 and extend the uptrend without pulling back to the support.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

EURGBP has formed a Harami reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument might go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The correction target could be 0.8610. Upon testing the level and rebounding from it, the price could continue the downtrend. However, the quotes might drop to 0.8550 without pulling back to the resistance.



