Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 23.01.2024 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4 near the support level. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target might be the resistance at 1.0970. However, the quotes could drop to 1.0870 and extend the uptrend after the correction.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument might go by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The correction target could be 147.25. However, the price might rise to 149.50 and continue the uptrend without pulling back to the support.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

EURGBP has formed a Harami reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument might go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The correction target could be 0.8580. Upon testing this level and rebounding from it, the price could continue the downtrend. However, the quotes might drop to 0.8535 without pulling back to the resistance.



