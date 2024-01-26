Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 26.01.2024 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the support level on H4. Currently, the instrument might go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The correction target could be the resistance level of 1.0880. However, the price might drop to 1.0790 and extend the downtrend without any pullback.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has formed a Harami reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument might go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 149.50. However, the price might pull back to 146.85 and continue the uptrend after the correction to the support.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

EURGBP has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument might go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The correction target could be 0.8555. Upon testing this level and rebounding from it, the price might continue the downtrend. However, the quotes could drop to 0.8500 without pulling back to the resistance.



