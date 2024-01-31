Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 31.01.2024 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument might go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The correction target could be the resistance at 1.0860. However, the price might drop to 1.0780 and extend the downtrend without pulling back.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has formed a Harami reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 149.10. However, the quotes might pull back to 146.85 and extend the uptrend upon correcting to the support.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

EURGBP has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The correction target could be 0.8560. Upon testing the level and rebounding from it, the price might extend the downtrend. However, the quotes could drop to 0.8500 without pulling back to the support.



