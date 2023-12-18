Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 18.12.2023 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 2065.00. Upon testing the resistance, the price might break it and continue developing the uptrend. However, the quotes could pull back to 2005.00 before growing.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD has formed a Hanging Man reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument might go by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The correction target could be 0.6185. Upon testing the support, the quotes might extend the uptrend. However, the price could rise to 0.6290 and develop the uptrend without testing the support.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument might go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 1.2790. However, the quotes might pull back to 1.2640 and continue the uptrend upon testing the support.



