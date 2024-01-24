Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 24.01.2024 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has formed a Doji pattern. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target might be the 2055.00 level. After testing the resistance, the price could break above it and continue its upward momentum. However, the quotes could pull back to 2010.00 before rising.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument could go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The correction target might be the 0.6140 level. After rebounding from the resistance, the quotes might continue their downward trajectory. However, the price could drop to 0.6065 and develop a downtrend without a pullback.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has formed a Harami reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target might be 1.2770. However, the price could correct to 1.2660 and continue the uptrend after testing the support.



