Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 29.12.2023 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has formed a Harami reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument might go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 2090.00. Upon testing the resistance, the price could break it and continue developing the uptrend. However, the quotes might correct to 2057.50 before the growth.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD has formed a Harami reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument might go by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The correction target could be 0.6320. Upon rebounding from the support, the quotes might get a chance for further development of the uptrend. However, the price could rise to 0.6410 and develop the uptrend without any correction.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 1.2860. However, the price might correct to 1.2725 and continue the uptrend upon testing the support.





Our analytics team will be back on 9 January 2024 with the latest overviews and forecasts. Happy Holidays!