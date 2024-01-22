Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 22.01.2024 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD has formed a Doji reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument could go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The correction target might be 1.3500. Next, the price could get the chance for a rebound from this level and further development of a downtrend. However, the quotes might drop to the 1.3340 level without testing the resistance line.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The correction target could be 0.6625. Upon testing the resistance, the quotes might rebound from it and continue developing the downtrend. However, the quotes might drop to 0.6530 without testing the resistance.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has formed a Doji reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument could go by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The decline target might be 0.8595. Upon testing the support, the price might break this level and continue developing the downtrend. However, the quotes might pull back to 0.8725 before the decline.



