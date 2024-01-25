Sign InOpen an account
Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 25.01.2024 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

25.01.2024

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD has formed a Hanging Man reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument could go by the reversal pattern in a descending wave. The decline target might be the 1.3480 mark. Next, the price could break the level and extend the downtrend. However, the quotes might correct to 1.3590 before the decline.

USDCAD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument could go by the reversal pattern in an ascending wave. The correction target might be 0.6625. Upon testing the resistance, the quotes could rebound from this level and continue developing the downtrend. However, the price might fall to 0.6510 without testing the resistance.

AUDUSD
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument could go by the reversal pattern in an ascending wave. The correction target might be 0.8700. Upon testing the resistance, the quotes could rebound from this level and continue developing the downtrend. However, the price might drop to 0.8565 without any pullback to the resistance.

USDCHF
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.