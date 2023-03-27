Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 27.03.2023 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

On H4, USDCAD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the currency pair is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The target of the growth might be 1.3810; later the price might break it and continue the uptrend. However, the price might pull back to 1.3695 before growing.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, AUDUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the currency pair is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The target of the correction might be 0.6685. Upon testing the resistance, the quotes might push off it and continue the decline. However, the price may fall to 0.6600 and continue the downtrend without testing the resistance.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

On H4, near the support level, USDCHF has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the currency pair is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The target of the growth might be 0.9250. Upon testing the resistance, the price might break it and go on developing the uptrend. However, the price may pull back to 0.9150 before growing.



