EURUSD is hovering. Overview for 19.12.2023

The primary currency pair remains in a consolidation phase by Tuesday. The current EURUSD exchange rate stands at 1.0921.

The foreign exchange market is still busy considering the information received last week, from the key regulators’ decisions to a block of significant statistics. The main focus is on the global expectation of monetary easing in 2024.

While no significant statistics were published on Monday, they will be released starting today.

The final CPI in the eurozone in November is worth paying attention to. Inflation is expected to fall to 2.4% y/y against the previous 2.9%. The more the market likes the report, the better for the EUR.

The US will release housing market statistics this evening, mainly data on building permits issued in November, which could have decreased to 1.470 million from 1.498 million a month ago.