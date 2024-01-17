JPY dropped to six-week lows. Overview for 17.01.2024

The Japanese yen declined against the US dollar on Wednesday. The current USDJPY exchange rate stands at 147.44.

Today’s yen values are the lowest since 4 December of last year. The Japanese national currency is under pressure from various sides, including a robust US dollar and international factors influencing its position.

The yield on US treasury bonds is increasing again, pulling the dollar up. This follows statements from one of the Federal Reserve System managers, Christopher Waller. He claimed that the Fed should not hastily consider easing the monetary policy until the inflation situation becomes clear.

The yen also suffers from a decline in domestic inflation, which might significantly postpone the Bank of Japan’s plans to stabilise interest rates. Since the beginning of January, the yen has fallen by 4%. Domestic signals indicate a probability of further decline.