Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 20.12.2023 (GBPUSD, XAUUSD, NZDUSD)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has secured above the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.2690 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.2895. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 1.2545, which will mean a further decline to 1.2455.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is testing the resistance level. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 2025 is expected, followed by a rise to 2095. A signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 1995, which will mean a further decline to 1945. Meanwhile, the growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the bullish channel with the price finding a foothold above 2065.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is rising within a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.6215 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6375. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 0.6145, which will mean a further decline to 0.6055.



