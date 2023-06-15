Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 15.06.2023 (GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD is testing the Tenkan-Sen line of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.2605 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.2845. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 1.2410, which will indicate a further decline to 1.2315.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF has secured under the resistance level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.9065 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.8865. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 0.9105, which will indicate a further rise to 0.9205.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY is growing by the Triangle pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 140.25 is expected, followed by a rise to 143.80. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 139.05, which will indicate a further decline to 138.10.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.