Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 28.12.2023 (GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD has found a foothold above the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.2765 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.2945. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 1.2620, which will mean a further decline to 1.2530.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY is testing the support area. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 141.85 is expected, followed by a decline to 138.75. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold above 144.05, which will mean further growth to 145.00.
USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
USDCAD is pushing off the Tenkan-Sen line. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.3275 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.3015. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold above 1.3465, which will mean further growth to 1.3555.
