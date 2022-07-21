Sign InOpen an account
Forex Analysis & Forecasts

Murrey Math Lines 21.07.2022 (USDCHF, GOLD)

21.07.2022

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

As we can see in the H4 chart, having rebounded from the support at 3/8, USDCHF is consolidating. In this case, the pair is expected to grow towards the resistance at 5/8. However, this scenario may be cancelled if the price breaks 3/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may move downwards to reach the support at 2/8.

USDCHFH4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its growth.

USDCHF_M15
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, XAUUSD is trading inside the “oversold area”. In this case, the price is expected to test -2/8, rebound from it, and then resume moving upwards to reach the resistance at -1/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the support at -2/8 to the downside. After that, the lines in the chart will be redrawn, thus helping us to define new downside targets.

XAUUSD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading upwards.

XAUUSD_M15
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

