Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 04.10.2023 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern near the support level on H4. Currently, the instrument might go by the reversal pattern in an ascending wave. The pullback target could be the resistance at 1.0535. However, the quotes might drop to 1.0420 and continue the downtrend without testing the resistance level.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 150.00. However, the quotes might correct to 148.70 and continue the uptrend after the pullback to the support.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

EURGBP has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 0.8695. Upon testing and breaking it, the price might continue the uptrend. However, the quotes could pull back to 0.8650 before growth.



