Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 09.02.2023 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. The instrument may now go by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth might be 1.0825. However, the pair may pull back to 1.0700, bounce off it and continue the uptrend after the correction.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

On H4, the pair has formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern. The instrument may now go by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth might be 132.50. However, the price may pull back to 131.00 and continue the uptrend after the correction.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

On H4, the pair has formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern. The instrument may now go by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth might be the resistance level of 0.8920. Upon testing it and breaking away, the pair may get a chance for continuing the uptrend. However, the quotes may pull back to 0.8850 before growth.



