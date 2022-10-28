Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 28.10.2022 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

On H4, at a pullback near the support level the a Harami reversal pattern has formed. Currently, the pair can go by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of growth is 1.0090. However, the quotes may pull back to 0.9915, bounce off the level, and continue the uptrend after the correction.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

On H4, at the support level the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. The pair is now going by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of growth is 147.80. However, the quotes may pull back to 145.00 and continue the uptrend after the correction to the support level.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

On H4, the pair has formed an Engulfing reversal pattern. Currently, the pair is going by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth may be the resistance level of 0.8760. Upon testing and breaking through it, the pair has a chance for continuing the uptrend. However, it may still pull back to 0.8565 before growing to the resistance level.



