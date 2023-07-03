Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 03.07.2023 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the support level. The instrument is now going by the reversal signal in a corrective wave. The growth target might be 1930.00. Upon testing the resistance, the price could rebound from it and continue the downtrend. However, the quotes could drop to 1905.00 without testing the resistance.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD has formed a Doji reversal pattern on H4. The instrument is now going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The correction target might be 0.6180. After a rebound from the resistance, the quotes could get a chance for extending the downtrend. However, they might drop to 0.6100 and develop the downtrend without testing the resistance.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has formed a Harami reversal pattern near the resistance level on H4. The instrument is now going by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The correction target might be 1.2650. However, the price could rise to 1.2762 and continue the uptrend without any pullback to the support.



