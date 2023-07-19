Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 19.07.2023 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern near the resistance level. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in a corrective wave. The pullback target might be 1965.00. Upon testing the support level, the price could get a chance to rebound from it and continue the uptrend. However, the quotes might rise to 1985.00 without any correction.
NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZDUSD has formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The correction target might be 0.6170. After the rebound from the support level, the quotes could get a chance to continue the uptrend. However, the price might rise to 0.6300 and develop the uptrend without testing the support.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD has formed a Harami reversal pattern near the resistance level on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The decline target might be 1.2840. However, the price could rise to 1.3000 and continue the uptrend without testing the support.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.