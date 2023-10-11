Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 11.10.2023 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 1.3690. Next, the price might break the resistance and continue the uptrend. However, the quotes could correct to 1.3555 before rising.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The decline target could be 0.6345. Upon testing the support, the quotes could break it and continue developing the downtrend. However, the price might rise to 0.6445 before falling.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 0.9155. Upon testing the resistance, the price might break it and continue developing the uptrend. However, the price could pull back to 0.9010 before growth.



