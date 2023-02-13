Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 13.02.2023 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

On H4, the pair has formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern. The instrument is now going by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the correction might be 1.3400; later the price can bounce off the resistance level and continue the decline. However, the price may drop to 1.3310 without any correction.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. The instrument might now go by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth might be 0.7000. Upon testing the resistance level, the price may break through it and continue growth. However, the price may pull back to 0.6880 and continue the uptrend after the correction.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

On H4, at the resistance level the pair has formed a Harami reversal pattern. The instrument might now go by the signal in a descending wave. The goal of the decline might be 0.9180. Upon testing the support level, the pair may break through it and continue developing the downtrend. However, the price may pull back to 0.9285 before the decline.



