Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 14.03.2023 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

On H4, USDCAD has formed a reversal pattern of the Hammer. At the current stage, the reversal signal can trigger an upward wave. The target for the growth will be the level of 1.3810. Further the price has chances of its breakthrough and continuation of the uptrend. However, a pullback of quotations to the level of 1.3660 should not be excluded before the growth.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, AUDUSD has formed a reversal pattern of the Hammer. At this stage, the reversal signal is being worked out in an ascending wave. The target for growth is the level of 0.6710. After the test of the resistance the quotes have the chance to rebound from it and further decrease. At the same time we should not exclude the variant of development of the current situation with fall of the price to a level 0.6590 and continuation of a descending trend without test of resistance.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

On H4, USDCHF has formed a reversal pattern of a Hammer near the support level. At this stage, the reversal signal is being worked out in an ascending wave. The target for the pullback may be the level of 0.9160. After the resistance is tested the price has a chance of its breakthrough and further development of the uptrend. However we should not exclude the scenario with the quotes rollback to the level of 0.9075 before the growth.



