Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 26.12.2022 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern. The quotes may now go by the pattern in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth will be 1.3690, and later the price may break through the resistance level and extend the uptrend. However, the quotes may correct to 1.3540 before growth.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the pair may go by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth might be 0.6795. After a test of the resistance, the quotes might get the chance to break through it and continue the uptrend. However, the price may correct to 0.6655 before growth.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

On H4, at the resistance level the pair has formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern. Currently, the pair may go by the signal in a descending wave. The goal of the decline might be 0.9230. Upon testing the support level, the price will get the chance to break through it and develop the downtrend further. However, the price may pull back to 0.9245 before falling.



