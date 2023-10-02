The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC). Overview for 02.10.2023

The BTC exchange rate on Monday climbed to 28,088 USD.

The market has achieved all resistance levels outlined earlier. It is now essential to consolidate above 28,250 USD. A notable resistance level is at 28,500 USD, with a more ambitious upward target set at 30,000 USD.

BTC saw an increase of 3.94% in September despite appearing stagnant.

The beginning of this week may trigger a wave of growth, but it is important to monitor the buying activity of the asset on price pullbacks.

The total cryptocurrency market capitalisation has expanded to 1.11 trillion USD. The share of BTC has increased to 49.3%, while the share of ETH has risen to 18.7%.

The Sui Fund invests 1 million USD in 17 projects

The Sui Foundation will allocate part of its grant programme to 17 new projects. The funding will be used to stimulate the development and assimilation of Sui's decentralised platform.

September was a bad month for the stablecoin sector

The market capitalisation of the stablecoin sector dropped by 1.52 billion USD, reaching approximately 123 billion USD by 30 September. USDT now holds a market share of 67.65% in the stablecoin sector.