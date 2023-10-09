The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC, BNT). Overview for 09.10.2023

The BTC quotes on Monday are consolidating near 27,949 USD.

Nothing happened in the cryptocurrency sector over the last few days. The market remains without a key idea. As one, it could have accepted the licensing of bitcoin ETF or investors massively fleeing from risks in fiat markets. However, nothing has changed yet.

To proceed to 30,000 USD, the BTC quotes need to sequentially secure above the 28,000 USD resistance level and the 28,500 USD resistance level. Previous attacks on these critical levels failed.

The cryptocurrency market capitalisation rose to 1.09 trillion USD. The BTC share has increased to 49.9%, while the ETH share remains at 18.0%.

The Bancor token grew noticeably

Only four coins from the Top 500 cryptocurrency list managed to rise lately. Among them is the Bancor token, which increased by 18%. Its market capitalisation has risen to 80.96 million USD, and daily trade volumes skyrocketed 54 times.

Marathon and CleanSpark increased BTC mining

Several companies, including Marathon Digital, CleanSpark, and Riot Platforms, noted serious growth in BTC mining indices in September. As Marathon mentions, they managed to do it thanks to a rise in the set hashing speed.

Bitmain is through financial trouble

Bitmain, a company producing mining equipment, lives through a financial crisis. Regardless of a loud presentation of a new miner S21, the business stopped paying its employees because of no positive cash flow.