The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC, BLUR). Overview for 15.02.2023

The BTC found a foothold and recovered. The quote on Wednesday is 22,127 USD. The fact that the BTC has out falling on halt is good news. The market did not reach the support level of 21,500 USD, after all. This means, sliding down to 20,500 USD is postponed. To go on growing, the BTC needs to secure above 22,450-22,500 USD. The growth to 23,000 and 25,000 USD will become quite realistic.

Capitalisation of the crypto market has returned to 1.025 trillion USD. The BTC takes up 41.6% of the market and the ETH - 18.5%.

Companies got class action after FTX ads

Venture business faced a class action from its clients after a series of ads about the FTX exchange. Earlier, the exchange crashed. Now such companies as Paradigm, Sequoia and Thoma Bravo will have to answer for money withdrawal at the collapse of the exchange.

BLUR dropped by 85%

The BLUR price lost 85% overnight. The trading day was volatile: the coin had just been released to the exchange with capitalisation of 772 million USD. The price was initially 5 USD but then dropped to 0.78 USD.

Binance: stablecoins need to be bound not only to USD

At a question-answer Twitter session, the head of the Binance exchange mentioned that stablecoins need to be bound to more currencies than the USD. This will reverse the course of the crusade against stablecoins and will increase rivalry with other coins bound to fiat currencies. The market will only win.