The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC, AXS). Overview for 15.09.2023

The BTC exchange rate rose to 26,648 USD. The daily increase is 1.6%.

This is positive news. Apparently, investors have perceived external conditions as neutral, and find current price levels attractive for acquisitions. Nonetheless, there is no indication of large-scale purchases at this stage. Support for BTC is at 25,150 USD, while the resistance level is at 27,800 USD.

The cryptocurrency market capitalisation has increased to 1.06 trillion USD. The BTC share has risen to 49.1%, while the share of ETH remains low at 18.6%.

TON Foundation and Telegram forge a new ecosystem

TON Foundation and Telegram are working together on the TON Web3 ecosystem. It is known that the Wallet team has already completed beta testing of TON Space, the non-custodial wallet that is already available to clients. TON Space enables investors to manage cryptocurrencies within the Telegram application.

Polkadot anticipates support

Initiatives from companies OnFinality and Google Cloud might provide support to the Polkadot network. Developers can create, launch and scale interconnected decentralised applications (dApps) within Polkadot. For businesses, this will reduce the complexity of operations and costs.

AXS token has risen sharply

The value of the AXS coin has risen markedly overnight, surging by 11.35%. The market capitalisation of Axie Infinity rose to 667.43 million USD. There were no fundamental reasons for this upward movement. It was triggered by technical signals.