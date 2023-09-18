The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC). Overview for 18.09.2023

The BTC exchange rate is stable on Monday, standing at 26,664 USD.

The market is calm. The weekly surplus of the flagship cryptocurrency amounts to 3.57%. Nothing has visibly changed among fundamental and technical indicators. The situation might alter on Wednesday when the US Federal Reserve will declare its interest rate decision and give hints on its future steps. With signals for further tightening of fiscal conditions, the cryptocurrency might attract buyers.

The BTC support remains at 25,150 USD. The resistance sticks to 27,800 USD.

The cryptocurrency market capitalisation is still 1.06 trillion USD. The BTC share has dropped to 49.0%, while the ETH share has decreased to 18.5%.

OneCoin cofounder got sentenced to 20 years of prison

A founder of OneCoin, a famous cryptocurrency pyramid, was sentenced to 20 years in jail and a 300 million USD fine. He is accused of deceiving 3.5 million people and misappropriation of over 300 million USD, spending them on personal needs, such as a yacht, hotels, and a private plane. The frauds were active in 2014-2016.

Canaan issued a Bitcoin miner

Canaan demonstrated to users its first high-performance Bitcoin miner. Retail price of the device is much higher than average.

Boerse exchange will launch a stacking service

A Stuttgart stock exchange department, Boerse Stuttgart Digital, plans to launch a new insured cryptocurrency stacking service in 2024. This example of building up capacities in cryptocurrency use might be followed by other financial entities with stable reputation.