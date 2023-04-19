The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC, PEPE, WOJ). Overview for 19.04.2023

The BTC on Wednesday is balancing near 29,337 USD. By the way, the first half of the week was much better: the leading crypto rose to 30,470 USD.

Something curious is happening: the BTC lost 3% over a couple of minutes because the whole sector slumped into a deep correction. And then the situation normalised. Practically, growth perspective faced a market correction challenge. Now the BTC needs to return to 29,700-29,800 USD.

The capitalisation of the crypto market by today has dropped to 1.227 trillion USD. The BTC share rose to 46.2%, while the ETH part declined to 19.4%.

Islamic Coin will come out in May

The world's first cryptocurrency going by Shariah norms will be the Islamic Coin, and it will appear this May. For now, only closed sales are being carried out. The global Islamic community is assessed as 1.8 billion people, which makes the coin appealing for the sector.

Meme tokens are growing

The Pepe coin rose more than 300% overnight. It got it's name after an Internet frog. This is a curious story: five days after the coin appeared on the exchange, its capitalisation reached 115 million USD, making the coin number six meme token in the crypto market in terms of capitalisation. Another meme coin Wojak, a symbol of another social media character, grew 120%.