The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC, USDC). Overview for 20.09.2023

The BTC exchange rate surged to 27,104 USD on Wednesday.

Bitcoin is back in the game. On Monday, the market began aggressive buying, which came to a sudden halt on Tuesday, just as abruptly as it started. Nevertheless, during this time, BTC managed to achieve a three-week high. Since September 12, the market capitalisation of BTC has increased by nearly 10%. The pivotal supporting event here is the upcoming launch of the first Bitcoin ETF.

Recall that important support for the leading cryptocurrency is at the 25,150 USD level. Resistance stands at 27,800 USD, and it is critical for BTC to break through this level.

Today marks the conclusion of the regular meeting of the US Federal Reserve. The interest rate situation is clear: it will remain at 5.5% per annum. However, the major intrigue lies in what the Fed will communicate about its future decisions. News from this front could attract more attention to cryptocurrencies.

The cryptocurrency market capitalisation has risen to USD 1.07 trillion. BTC's share has increased to 49.2%, while the ETH share has decreased to 18.3%.

Binance and Grayscale are the leading BTC holders

According to publicly available information, currently, the most substantial holders of the flagship cryptocurrency include Satoshi Nakamoto, who may own at least 750 thousand BTC. Binance holds another 643.5 thousand BTC, and Grayscale's assets are estimated at 627.7 thousand BTC.

Circle launched stablecoin

Circle developers have announced the launch of the USDC stablecoin on Polkadot's Asset Hub. This token can be employed in other parachains using the XCM protocol.