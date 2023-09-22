The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC, ARK). Overview for 22.09.2023

The BTC exchange rate could not support the growing momentum and slid back to 26,654 USD.

Once again, the same scenario is developing in the digital asset market. The price of the flagship cryptocurrency gradually drops, and the market starts buying vigorously. The value rises by 4-5%, and then just as quickly falls back down within two days.

This will continue until the market has a clear buying driver.

Such a catalyst could be the news about the approval by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of applications for bitcoin-ETF licencing. But the information on this matter will only be available in mid-October.

The marks of support levels are relevant again. These include 25,500 USD and 25,150 USD, with resistance at 27,800 USD. Another growth attempt to break through resistance has failed.

The cryptocurrency market capitalisation has dropped to 1.06 trillion USD. The BTC share is still at 49.2%, while the share of ETH has declined to 18.2%.

The value of ARK has fallen sharply

The price of one of the most discussed tokens on the market, ARK, has dropped markedly, with the quotes losing 20% in 24 hours. The capitalisation of the coin decreased to 100 million USD.

Polygon introduces Pokémon NFTs

Polygon blockchain has launched NTF cards featuring legendary anime Pokémon, and they sold out at once. The original cost of these cards increased ten times, with 175 cards being sold within seconds.