The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC, BLUR). Overview for 27.02.2023

On Monday, the BTC is balancing near 23,488 USD.

US investors on Friday were avoiding risks, which led to a sale at US exchanges. However, this just barely touched upon the crypto world. Market participants remain neutral, waiting for a chance to get towards the purchasing goals. The BTC needs to secure above 23,500 USD to head for 25,000 USD later. After that, the goal at 29,000 USD will become valid.

As long as the BTC is tightly bound to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices, the time for making decisions is limited. Less than a month is left until the Fed's meeting. The situation needs to be used now, until the bearish phase starts.

Capitalisation of the crypto market is 1.074 trillion USD. The BTC takes up 42.2%, a little less than previously. The ETH share slightly grew towards 18.6%.

Coinbase launched Base test version

The Coinbase crypto exchange launched a test version of the Base second-level network. It is based upon OP Stack by Optimist. No tokens are planned because transactions are made in the ETH.

Blur increased market volumes

According to the reports of the Blur NFT marketplace, over a week the volume of operations on the platform grew by hundreds of percent. This made Blur the leader of the market, ahead of OpenSea. Investors got interested got interested in the airdrop of the governance token and the plans for phase two of the airdrop. During this phase, Blur might distribute about 300 million BLUR.