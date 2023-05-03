USD: readiness number one. Overview for 03.05.2023

The market major has frozen before the decisive event of this week. The current quote is 1.1020.

So, today is the X day for the USD because this night another Fed's meeting will be over. The interest rate decision will be announced. Most probably, the crediting price will be lifted by 25 base points to 5.25% per annum.

This has already been included in the EURUSD quotes. The intrigue is, what comments the Fed will give: when it will pause lifting the rate and whether the regulator will actually bring down the rate at the end of the year. EURUSD will chiefly react to this.

Take a look at the the Fed's forecasts on the GDP and inflation.

Before the meeting, the ADP private sector payrolls for April are due.