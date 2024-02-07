EURUSD begins correction. Overview for 07.02.2024

The primary currency pair on Wednesday appears more assured compared to yesterday. The current EURUSD exchange rate stands at 1.0763.
While the US dollar continues to hover near its three-month highs, its aggressive stance has softened. With a nearly 1.5% decrease over two days, it is time to pause.
Declining yields on US treasury bonds are alleviating pressure on the EURUSD pair.
Retail sales in the eurozone declined by 0.8% y/y in December following a 1.1% y/y drop the previous month, contrary to a forecasted more substantial decrease. This may serve as a localised inflationary indicator. Such developments represent a subtle negative for the EUR.
Little significant statistical data is being released presently. Today, attention should be directed towards December's US trade balance report.
