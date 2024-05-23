GBP is appreciating. Overview for 23.05.2024

The British pound sterling is still ascending against the US dollar. The current exchange rate for GBPUSD stands at 1.2727.
Yesterday's published statistics revealed a decrease in British inflation. On a year-on-year basis, the Consumer Price Index in April fell to 2.3% from the previous 3.2%. The forecast had anticipated a more significant decline to 2.1% y/y. On a month-on-month basis, inflation rose by 0.3% compared to the previous 0.6%, once again defying expectations and not ruling out the 0.2% increase.
Investors' reaction to the inflation statistics was not positive. The data suggests that the Bank of England will maintain a wait-and-see stance for now, but by August, it may be ready to begin an easing cycle. These expectations are worse than before: prior to the release of statistics, the market had anticipated a cut in the BoE interest rate as early as June.
It is said on the market that the pound currently needs grounds to stand out among the G-10 currencies. The interest rate in the UK remains at 5.25% per annum. With it staying high, the pound is gaining on this front.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.