Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 20.10.2023 (EURUSD, BRENT, USDCAD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has secured under the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1.0550 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.0675. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 1.0525, which will mean a further decline to 1.0430.





BRENT

Brent is rebounding from the support level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 91.05 is expected, followed by a rise to 96.65. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 89.75, which will mean a further decline to 84.65.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is testing the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1.3670 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.3795. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 1.3655, which will mean a further decline to 1.3565.



